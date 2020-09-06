AJ Styles possibly reveals plans for Triple H's final match in WWE

AJ Styles is one of the most talented wrestlers in the WWE today. Many members of the WWE Universe are waiting for AJ Styles to have many dream matches with WWE Superstars such as Shawn Michaels, Edge, and Triple H.

AJ Styles on Triple H's final match in WWE

WWE fans have never gotten a chance to watch AJ Styles go one on one with The King Of Kings, Triple H. On his Twitch live stream, AJ Styles revealed an idea that Vince McMahon had shot down immediately. Styles was asked whether he would like to face Triple H in the WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion replied to the fan, saying that he was open to the idea.

"Should I throw it out there and send it out there that I'd be his last match. I would love to do that. I'll let him know I'd do that with him. Him and I have been in the same ring together but we were on the same team. It was when we were in Japan. It was basically The O.C. and Triple H; that was fun." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

AJ Styles has worked with many WWE legends in the past. Most recently, The Phenomenal One faced The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker buried AJ Styles that night and walked away with the win that night. On the final episode of The Last Ride, The Deadman officially announced his retirement from wrestling, making AJ Styles his final opponent.

It looks like AJ Styles has similar plans for Triple H. Triple H didn't feature on this year's WrestleMania card. The Game's last match on WWE TV so far was against Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown, where The King Of Kings won.

As for AJ Styles, he has quickly become one of the biggest Superstars of the company. He recently won his first-ever Intercontinental Championship when he beat Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The Phenomenal One's Intercontinental Championship reign ended in 70 days when Jeff Hardy beat him on an episode of WWE SmackDown. Now with Sami Zayn's return, it looks like WWE will be going ahead with a feud among all three Superstars for the Intercontinental Championship.