AJ Styles reveals the idea that Vince McMahon immediately shot down because of John Cena

AJ Styles and John Cena were in one of the hottest feuds in WWE. AJ Styles initially attacked John Cena with his friends, the Good Brothers. The Phenomenal One and The Franchise player were involved in a long feud for the WWE Championship in Vince McMahon's company.

AJ Styles' idea for feud with John Cena that Vince McMahon shot down

When AJ Styles claimed the WWE Championship, he called himself The Champ That Runs The Camp. AJ Styles' first WWE Championship reign came to an end after 140 days when he lost to John Cena at Royal Rumble in 2017.

During his long feud with John Cena, AJ Styles pitched an idea to Vince McMahon that The Boss shot down immediately. The Phenomenal One spoke about the idea on his latest Twitch live stream.

"Man, he was so much fun to work with. We did some really good stuff. He was so smooth and easy to work. That whole, "Beat up John Cena" thing was just a lot of fun. I actually had an idea for a shirt that said, "Beat Up Cena" or something like that, but when I pitched it to Vince McMahon, he said, 'You want me to promote a shirt rooting against my top baby face'? I just went ahead and let that one go. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

AJ Styles' second WWE Championship reign came when he beat Jinder Mahal on WWE SmackDown. As the WWE Champion, AJ Styles faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Styles' reign came to an end when Daniel Bryan beat him on SmackDown, ending his 371-day reign.

Recently, AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in Vince McMahon's WWE. His reign as Intercontinental Champion ended after 70 days when he lost to Jeff Hardy. Currently, it looks like WWE is building to match between Styles, Hardy, and the returning Sami Zayn.

The last time the WWE Universe saw John Cena was at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House Match. Cena lost the match to The Fiend at the PPV.

