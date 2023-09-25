AJ Styles posts heartwarming update on his son; says he is proud

AJ Styles has been a part of WWE for the past seven years now. Although his current form is nothing like his first few years in the company, he still impresses in the ring every time he steps into it. The star has now posted a heartwarming update on his son on Twitter.

Styles has been involved in a feud against The Bloodline, with him allying himself with John Cena. Unfortunately, the star was taken to the hospital on SmackDown after an assault by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa backstage left him unable to compete.

It also led to John Cena being assaulted by The Bloodline later on, and with no Styles to back him up, the legend was overwhelmed. It remains to be seen what happens with The Bloodline, but The Phenomenal One shared a wholesome update on his son today.

Ajay Jones, Styles' son, posted an update on Twitter saying that he was going to be committing to Kennesaw State University, where he is going to be playing baseball.

AJ Styles was very proud of his son and said so in the post.

When Road Dogg asked if Ajay was his son, AJ Styles replied that he was.

The star's young son seems to be doing well for himself, and although he's not wrestling, he appears to have found his own sport to be proficient in.