"Will it happen? That's not up to us" - AJ Styles speaks on potential dream match with WWE Hall of Famer

AJ Styles vs. Edge is a dream match that the Phenomenal One has been pushing for a long time.

Styles and Edge first met in the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble when Edge made a shocking return to in-ring competition after nine long years. During the Rumble match, Edge speared Styles, leading to Styles separating his shoulder. Since then, fans have been clamoring for the two men to face off in singles competition.

AJ Styles apparently wants it to happen. Appearing as a guest on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, the Phenomenal One spoke on the possibility of a dream match with the Rated R Superstar at Wrestlemania:

"Everybody has in mind the same guy that I do - Edge. And he has the same thing. Like we have the same idea. Will it happen? That's not up to us. So, we'll do what's asked of us. We just hope we get the opportunity before both of us retire." (12:02)

Styles and Edge are both grizzled veterans with combined decades of in-ring experience. The two men are also known for delivering in high profile matches. Time will tell if they get the opportunity to face off before either calls it quits, but both fans and Styles will continue to hope for the dream match.

AJ Styles would also like to face Omos at WrestleMania

During the interview, Styles also mentioned that his story with Omos is not yet complete. He suggested that their split came at the right time so that Omos can establish himself as a monster. The Phenomenal One stated that he would definitely look to lock horns again with his former personal colossus at the Showcase of the Immortals in coming years.

I think there will be a time, but not this year. I think I would love to see him grow and be able to give the people what they want when they want it," Styles said. (11:48)

The two began teaming in October 2020 and even captured the RAW Tag Team Championship. But tensions slowly crept into the partnership and the alliance dissolved in December last year. Styles mentioned that he wants Omos to discover his own work style before they cross paths again in the future.

