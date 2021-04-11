AJ Styles praises newly crowned champion for 'destroying' WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles picked up a monumental victory at WrestleMania 37 to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He won the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Omos after the duo successfully defeated Kofi Kinston and Xavier Woods in the title bout.

Following their title win at WrestleMania, AJ Styles had nothing but praise for his reliable tag team partner, Omos. He credited The New Day for restricting Omos inside the ring. However, Styles was proud of the fact that the man in his corner unleashed monstrosity after entering the match.

Here's what AJ Styles had to say about Omos's performance at WrestleMania during his backstage interview:

"I said that we are going to be the RAW Tag Team Champions and here we are as the RAW Tag Team Champions. I will give it to The New Day, they did their best. They almost kept me from tagging this monster right here. It didn't work, it didn't happen. When I did make a tag, this man showed what he was all about. I said he would destroy New Day and he did exactly that."

The title match at WrestleMania 37 also marked Omos' much-anticipated in-ring debut in WWE. And based on what we saw, he was more than prepared to face the champions.

Both Kingston and Woods struggled against Omos, especially when they realized that their offenses barely affected the 7ft 3 in. Superstar. Omos was quoted as saying the following in the aftermath of the match:

"I mean what I say and I say what I mean. I am here to take care of the business and that was it."

AJ Styles formed an alliance with Omos on WWE RAW long before he started eyeing the tag team championships. Even though the build-up to this WrestleMania match was not as intense, all four Superstars worked well in delivering an engaging storyline ahead of the pay-per-view.

What's next for AJ Styles and Omos on RAW after WrestleMania 37?

After winning the titles at WrestleMania 37, AJ Styles and Omos have a huge task of reviving an otherwise stagnant division on RAW. The new champions are expected to kickstart fresh rivalries on the Red brand. It will be interesting to see which teams will step up to challenge The Phenomenal One and his reliable friend.

We could also see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods demand a rematch. Given that no other tag team appears to be a big threat at the moment, the creative might book the champions in an extended feud with The New Day.

However, this title change might prompt the writers to search for new challengers on the Red brand.