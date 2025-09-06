  • home icon
  AJ Styles provides update on unfortunate WWE situation

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 06, 2025 09:30 GMT
AJ Styles (Image Credits: WWE.com)
AJ Styles is in his late 40s but still going strong as an active in-ring performer. On social media, he suggested that he's running short on time and could soon hang up his boots, only to provide a further update on the situation.

Styles was recently in action against Dominik Mysterio on RAW after Clash in Paris. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, courtesy of El Grande Americano, who helped Mysterio retain his title. This was the second time he failed to dethrone Mysterio in recent months, with the first being at SummerSlam.

On Instagram, Styles posted a photo of an hourglass, which indicated that his career might soon come to an end. But The Phenomenal One commented on his own post, stating that his time is not up just yet.

"Time is not up yet," AJ Styles wrote.

Check out Styles' post on Instagram:

Dominik Mysterio on AJ Styles' tribute to Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio spoke about AJ Styles' tribute to Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam. The reigning Intercontinental Champion was caught off guard by Styles' actions.

Speaking on The Rap of Wrestling podcast, Mysterio stated that, in the end, what mattered to him was retaining the Intercontinental Championship. He said:

"You know, for me, it was definitely very special. I didn't know AJ was gonna come out in that low rider, with those tights. So, it definitely caught me off guard. He was trying to play some mind games. But for me, what really mattered was the fact that, like, I was walking in as the Intercontinental Champion and I walked out as Intercontinental Champion."

AJ Styles could be getting himself into a feud with El Grande Americano, who was responsible for his loss on RAW after Clash in Paris. As for Dominik Mysterio, his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship is yet to be revealed.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
