Dominik Mysterio finally addresses AJ Styles tribute to Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently talked about AJ Styles' emotional tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam 2025. Dirty Dom mentioned that it was very special for him.

After feuding for weeks, AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship at this year's Biggest Party of The Summer. During Styles' entrance, the star surprised everyone by wearing a gear inspired by the late great Eddie Guerrero. The late legend holds an extremely special place in Dirty Dom's heart, and the latter even claims that Guerrero was his real father in kayfabe.

During a recent edition of The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, Dominik said that AJ Styles' tribute to Eddie Guerrero was very special for him, and he wasn't aware that The Phenomenal One was going to do it.

The Judgment Day star added that he was caught off guard by Styles' tribute. Dom also mentioned that the most important thing to him was to defend the Intercontinental Championship, which he successfully did.

"You know, for me, it was definitely very special. I didn't know AJ was gonna come out in that low rider, with those tights. So, it definitely caught me off guard. He was trying to play some mind games. But for me, what really mattered was the fact that, like, I was walking in as the Intercontinental Champion and I walked out as Intercontinental Champion," he said.

Check out the podcast below:

Dominik Mysterio wants John Cena to come after the WWE Intercontinental Championship

During the same conversation on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, Dominik Mysterio issued an open challenge to John Cena to come after his Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

"I mean, he can try. What's that thing he says? 'You want some? Come get some.' You know what, John? You know where I'm at. If you want to finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be," Mysterio said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio's future as the Intercontinental Champion.

Please credit The Rap On Wrestling Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

