John Cena could try to become a Grand Slam Champion before retirement from WWE, says top name

John Cena was the face of WWE for over a decade with multiple accolades to his name as a performer. However, he never won the Intercontinental Championship, and Dominik Mysterio taunted The Franchise Player.

Dominik Mysterio proved everyone wrong, including Finn Balor, when he pinned The Prince at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal-4-Way match and won the Intercontinental Championship. The second-generation star isn't afraid of anyone in the promotion, including John Cena.

Speaking on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, the host asked Mysterio what his reaction would be if John Cena tried to come after his Intercontinental Championship. Dirty Dom stated Cena could try coming after him and finish his quest of becoming a Grand Slam Champion before he retires, and mocked The Franchise Player with his own catchphrase.

"I mean, he can try. What's that thing he says? You want some? Come get some. You know what, John? You know where I'm at. If you want to finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be," Mysterio said.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his title on WWE RAW against John Cena's former rival

Dominik Mysterio got a target on his back when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. While he had a few successful title defenses, AJ Styles became a huge roadblock in his reign. Later, he outsmarted The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2025 when he used his boot behind the referee's back.

Later, Styles went to Mexico to get one over on Dirty Dom when he cost him the Fatal-4-Way for the AAA Mega Championship. The two have been feuding for a while, and Adam Pearce decided to give The Phenomenal One another shot at Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day went to Adam Pearce after AJ Styles' match against Finn Balor. Pearce booked another title match between Mysterio and Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW after WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

