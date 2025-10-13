AJ Styles reacts to 48-year-old legend paying homage to him at TNA Bound for Glory

AJ Styles is one of the greatest TNA wrestlers of all time, if not the greatest of all time, to have stepped foot in the company. At Bound for Glory 2025, his good friend and legendary wrestler, Frankie Kazarian, paid homage to The Phenomenal One.Styles was recently in action against John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. He walked out to his old TNA gear and paid tribute to Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe during the match. Kazarian paid tributes to Styles and Daniels during his match against Steve Maclin. The 48-year-old executed Styles' Pele Kick, which caught the attention of the former WWE Champion.Check out Styles' reaction to Kazarian's tribute:John Cena had a special introduction for AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025John Cena prepared a special introduction for AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The 17-time WWE World Champion handed the ring announcer, Alicia Taylor, a note. She introduced Styles as the &quot;definition&quot; of TNA. Cena also paid tribute to Styles' Bullet Club roots, calling him the &quot;ace and total boss&quot; of the faction.Here's what Taylor said on behalf of Cena:&quot;The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The ace and total boss of the Bullet Club. It is my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time. He is the face that runs the place. The Phenomenal AJ Styles!&quot;Styles himself has confirmed that he will retire from Professional Wrestling in 2026. The Phenomenal One has feuded with the likes of El Grande Americano, Dominik Mysterio, and other notable names throughout 2025. Earlier this year, he failed to dethrone Styles to win the Intercontinental Championship. The two crossed paths at SummerSlam and on an episode of Monday Night RAW, with Mysterio retaining on both occasions. It remains to be seen what's next in store for Styles.