AJ Styles reacts to a Bullet Club inspired logo on Twitter

AJ Styles recently took to Twitter to react to a Bullet Club-inspired logo.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2016, The Phenomenal One competed under New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he replaced Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) as the new leader of the Bullet Club.

Taking to Twitter, Styles reacted to a fan-made shirt design inspired by the legendary faction. In reaction to it, he sent out a two-word tweet.

"4 Life," wrote Styles.

During Styles' time in the Bullet Club, he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. At the time, the faction also consisted of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, and other top names in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Dutch Mantell wants AJ Styles to ditch The OC

AJ Styles is currently a part of The O.C., a faction inspired by the Bullet Club. The group includes Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and 'Michin' Mia Yim.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that he wasn't a fan of The O.C. and wanted Styles to return to singles competition.

"I'm seeing AJ with the Good Brothers and the girl, and I don't understand that. Why they are together? I know them as a group, but I don't know why AJ would; I know he's got a history with them. I would separate him from them. That's what I would do," said the veteran.

The O.C. reunited in 2022 and added Yim upon her return to the company. The faction was previously involved in a rivalry against The Judgment Day.

On the other hand, Styles had the opportunity to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Currently, he is feuding with Karrion Kross on SmackDown.

