WWE Legend wants Styles to ditch The O.C. - "I'm seeing AJ with the Good Brothers and the girl, and I don't understand that" (Exclusive)

AJ Styles is one of the most experienced superstars on the WWE roster that continues to perform at an astonishingly high level. During the latest Sportskeeda WrestleBinge Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell admitted that he wasn't convinced by The O.C. and wanted Styles to go solo again.

The Phenomenal One has been with the Good Brothers and Mia Yim (Michin) since reforming the faction in 2022. While Styles' faction has been involved in a few top angles, including a rivalry with Judgment Day, fans have wished to see the former TNA star get booked better on TV.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of the SmackDown stable and didn't understand the purpose of their being together. While the former manager acknowledged the history between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, he felt AJ didn't need them around him to be viewed as a threat in kayfabe.

Splitting the faction up would be the ideal way forward, as Mantell noted below:

"I'm seeing AJ with the Good Brothers and the girl, and I don't understand that. Why they are together? I know them as a group, but I don't know why AJ would; I know he's got a history with them. I would separate him from them. That's what I would do." [37:35 - 38:00]

Dutch also explained the advantage of AJ Styles not leading a team as WWE can solely focus on presenting him in the strongest way possible to the audience.

"You take three guys; how do you get three guys, a push behind three guys? It's a lot better to get the push yourself than worry about two other guys," added Mantell.

Dutch Mantell on WWE booking LA Knight to feud with The Miz

Following his Battle Royal win at SummerSlam, WWE has finally decided to capitalize on LA Knight's momentum by having him in a proper feud.

Knight introduced himself to the A-Lister on last week's RAW episode, and it marked the beginning of an exciting rivalry between two of WWE's best talkers. Dutch Mantell was also hyped about the program as he believed pushing LA Knight to work with The Miz is a good sign for his future.

Knight possibly getting the better of the two-time world champion will further help increase his stock, as Mantell stated:

"That will be good because he is now up there with The Miz, and when he goes through that, after about two times or whatever it is, now he's moving a little bit." [45:55 - 46:10]

