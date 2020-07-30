AJ Styles reacts to Kairi Sane leaving WWE

Kairi Sane made her final WWE appearance on the last episode of RAW and the reactions to the former NXT Women's Champion's exit from the company have been overwhelming.

AJ Styles took to Twitter and issued a classy reaction to Kairi Sane's WWE departure. The Phenomenal One praised Sane for being one of the best in the business and thanked the Superstar for sharing her time and hard work with the talents and fans. Here's what Styles wrote in his tweet:

@KairiSaneWWE will be missed in the @WWE From the elbow to the forearm you are one of the best. The truth is there is no place like home. Thank you for sharing your time and hard work with us.

Kairi Sane bids farewell to WWE

Kairi Sane was written off TV on the most recent episode of RAW in an assault angle. Bayley attacked Sane during the RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks, and the distraction ended up costing The Empress of Tomorrow the title.

WWE released an emotional video in which Sane sent a message to the fans. The video also featured Superstars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Akira Tozawa, and of course, Asuka, and they shared their thoughts about working with Sane.

Kairi Sane also released a statement immediately following the angle on RAW. Here's what she said:

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane☺️⚓️

Triple H, who oversaw Sane's rise in NXT, also paid tribute to the Japanese Superstar.

A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!)

Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE. pic.twitter.com/mkUukw4SGw — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2020

Sane is reportedly leaving WWE as she wants to return to Japan and spend more time with her husband. As revealed in a new update, WWE did try to convince Sane to take up a different role, but we'd have to wait and watch with regards to the 31-year-old star's next move in her career.