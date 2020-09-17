AJ Styles reacts to WWE's major botch during his debut

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently talked about his WWE debut in his latest stream on Twitch. The Phenomenal One opened up on WWE botching the camera angle during his entrance in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

Fans might remember that AJ Styles came in at No. 3, to a loud pop from the live audience. Fans couldn't believe that AJ Styles had finally arrived in WWE. WWE made a major botch during his entrance and kept the camera focused on Roman Reigns, who was dumbstruck at seeing Styles come out. Here's what AJ Styles had to say about the botch.

You know, it actually didn't bother me at all. I actually think it was pretty cool. You see those extra few seconds of Roman looking shocked or surprised or whatever instead of immediately showing who it is. I thought it was awesome and I wouldn't change a thing.

AJ Styles lasted around 30 minutes and was eliminated by Kevin Owens

AJ Styles had an incredibly strong showing in his debut match and eliminated two competitors before being thrown out by Kevin Owens. Styles went on to form an alliance with Chris Jericho. The duo broke up soon and had a series of matches, with the rivalry culminating at WrestleMania 32. As for the botch, WWE later uploaded a corrected video showing Styles' full entrance at the Royal Rumble.