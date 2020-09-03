AJ Styles reacts to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' alliance; discusses Brock Lesnar's WWE exit

AJ Styles has given his reaction after Paul Heyman moved from WWE RAW to WWE SmackDown to seemingly become Roman Reigns’ new advocate.

In May 2020, AJ Styles switched back to the blue brand after accusing Heyman – RAW’s off-screen Executive Director at the time – of being responsible for the releases of two of his best friends in WWE, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Since then, The Phenomenal One has spoken openly about his negative experiences with Heyman, and he even confirmed that he wanted to return to SmackDown due to his bad working relationship with the former ECW owner.

Now, following Heyman’s unexpected alliance with Reigns, AJ Styles finds himself on the same brand as Brock Lesnar’s long-time advocate once again.

Speaking on Twitch, the two-time WWE Champion admitted that the storyline development took him by surprise.

“It's surprising, isn't it. He [Roman Reigns] fought with Brock for so long and now he's associating himself with Paul Heyman. It's surprising. I would love to know how that came about.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Heyman’s on-screen partnership with Reigns began just a few days before it was revealed that Lesnar’s WWE contract has expired.

AJ Styles acknowledged the speculation about The Beast’s status but said he only knows what he has read online.

“Is Brock done? Are we not going to see him anymore? Is his contract up? I don't know. I hear the rumors just like you guys. Everyone always assumes that we know what's going on, but that's rarely ever the case.”

AJ Styles’ current WWE status

AJ Styles lost the Intercontinental Championship to Jeff Hardy on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam.

It is currently unclear when he will receive a rematch against Hardy, but Sami Zayn is now also involved in the storyline after he returned from a four-month absence and declared himself to be the true Intercontinental Champion.

