AJ Styles reacts to wrestler's retirement; they are former tag team partners

AJ Styles has reacted to Christopher Daniels announcing his retirement as an in-ring professional wrestler. Styles and Daniels are former tag team partners and primarily teamed up in TNA.

While Styles and Daniels never held the TNA World Tag Team Championship, they are former two-time NWA World Tag Team Champions. They were also part of the Fortune stable.

On X (fka Twitter), Styles reacted to Daniels' retirement and paid respect to the 54-year-old veteran.

"100% legend," wrote Styles.

Daniels began a feud with "Hangman" Adam Page in late 2024. Page defeated Daniels in a Texas Death match on Collision, leading to the former Ring of Honor World Champion's in-ring retirement.

Christopher Daniels wants to be remembered for his matches with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles

Christopher Daniels briefly discussed his matches with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, claiming they are among the greatest wrestlers in the business.

Speaking to GalaxyCon, Daniels also named his in-ring outings with Bryan Danielson, Low-Ki, and Adam Cole. He said:

"So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like [Samoa] Joe and AJ [Styles], who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It’s a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with.”

Styles is currently injured and out of action. He suffered an injury during his return match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4 edition of SmackDown. The Phenomenal One later confirmed he was out with a Lisfranc injury. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

