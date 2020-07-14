The Undertaker announced his retirement at the end of the Last Ride Docuseries; however, the Deadman also left the door open for a possible comeback if Vince McMahon was in a spot of bother and needed him to return.

Many fans and pundits are not convinced with The Undertaker's retirement, and they believe that he could return when WrestleMania season comes around.

What does AJ Styles think? Would The Phenomenal One be willing to give Undertaker a shot at the Intercontinental Championship?

AJ Styles wouldn't hesitate to face The Undertaker again

During his recent interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Styles said that he would definitely entertain the idea of defending the IC title against Undertaker as it would mean stepping into the ring with Undertaker in front of thousands of people.

Styles would not hesitate, but he was sceptical about The Undertaker accepting the proposal. Styles respects Undertaker's decision to call it quits and feels that the Deadman has earned the right to put a stop to his career.

"Yes, definitely. If that means that he returns to a ring and we face in front of thousands of people, I would not hesitate for a moment. but will it happen? Would he be able to accept it? Probably not. If he decided that his career is over, I respect it. He has already done everything he had to do and has said: "That's it, I have had enough" and believe me, I know what it is like.

I can't imagine doing what he has done for so long, it's hard, I can't… So I think he has earned the right to say "enough" when he has thought it was convenient, but obviously I would offer him that opportunity." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Advertisement

The Undertaker's last 'match' was the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 which ended up being an instant classic. WWE did tease the possibility of Styles vs. Undertaker II, possibly in a traditional matchup, however, the retirement put an end to all speculation.

AJ Styles is currently in his first reign as the Intercontinental Champion, and interestingly enough, the Undertaker has never held the secondary championship in his illustrious career, not that he needs it at this stage.

The Undertaker may be done for now, but if there is one man who can deliver a solid match with him inside the ring, it has to be AJ Styles.

AJ Styles also spoke about his possible retirement during the interview, which you can read in detail here.