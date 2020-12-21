AJ Styles reflects on TLC 2020 after WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre

At WWE TLC 2020, AJ Styles came agonizingly close to beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Following outside interference from The Miz, the reigning WWE Champion went on to retain his title.

AJ Styles has now reacted to TLC 2020 and also provided a slight update on his physical condition after the match on Twitter. Ending his statement, The Phenomenal One also sent a message to The Miz.

AJ Styles sends a message to The Miz after WWE TLC 2020

In his latest tweet, AJ Styles mentioned that following his WWE title match against Drew McIntyre, The Phenomenal One went to bed with a lot of bumps, bruises, and cuts. However, the former WWE Champion thinks that The Miz is to be blamed for everything that occurred at TLC 2020.

Here is what AJ Styles wrote on Twitter:

Went to bed last night with a lot of bumps, bruises, cuts (and no @WWE Championship) ... but I mean it when I say this about last night at #WWETLC



This is all Miz’s fault. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 21, 2020

After quite a physical match with Drew McIntyre and having failed to win the WWE title for the third time, AJ Styles could either end up in the back of the line or get another shot at the belt. In the past, Styles has been involved in the WWE title picture during the year-end period and could head into 2021 with the world title around his waist.

What's in store for AJ Styles heading into 2021?

AJ Styles has rightfully established his place as one of the top contenders in WWE. A former two-time WWE Champion, The Phenomenal One once again proved at TLC why he is one of the best in the business, and if given the chance, AJ Styles could once again take Drew McIntyre to the limit.

Heading into 2021, Styles could either be involved in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, unless he wins the WWE title from Drew McIntyre in a rematch. But, The Phenomenal One has made it quite clear that for WrestleMania 37 he wants a showdown with either Edge or Triple H.