AJ Styles responds to fans saying he is unhappy in WWE

AJ Styles is the current Intercontinental Champion and one of WWE's best talents. Styles made his long-awaited WWE debut at the Royal Rumble PPV in 2016. He was the third entrant in the namesake match and lasted about 29 minutes.

AJ Styles unhappy in WWE?

AJ Styles went LIVE on Twitch to play games with his fans and discuss the Pro-Wrestling scene with them. But before actually getting started, The Phenomenal One took time out to address rumors saying that he was unhappy in WWE.

The rumor was born when AJ Styles addressed his equation with the former Executive Director of RAW, Paul Heyman. Styles noted that he had made peace with the situation and has moved on since.

"I'm unhappy being Intercontinental Champion, I'm unhappy what? What do I have to be unhappy about? We all understood what happened [with Paul Heyman]. The problem with everything that happened is that the lie happened, the blatant lie. I don't really want to harp on anyone anymore. What's done is done."

Since debuting in WWE, AJ Styles has feuded with some of the biggest names of the industry. His first major feud in WWE came when Chris Jericho turned on Styles and disbanded Y2AJ. AJ Styles' first WrestleMania match took place at WrestleMania 32. The Phenomenal One lost that match to his former partner.

Since his shocking loss at his first-ever WrestleMania, AJ Styles has risen the ranks and held the WWE Championship twice and United States Championship once. Recently, AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship Tournament when he beat Daniel Bryan in the finals.

The tournament took place to crown a new Intercontinental Champion since Sami Zayn decided not to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superstars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, King Corbin, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Gulak, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles took part in the tournament. AJ Styles' win in the match marked the first time Styles held the Intercontinental Championship in the WWE.

As Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles has successfully defended the coveted Title against WWE Superstars such as Gulak, Matt Riddle, and Gran Metalik. In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Styles is slated to defend the Championship against Jeff Hardy.