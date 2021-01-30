AJ Styles responds to Hurricane Helms after he said that he tried to get Styles hired to WWE in 2002 

Earlier it was reported that former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms got in trouble with WWE management for trying to hire AJ Styles in 2002. "The Phenomenal One" recently took to social media and wondered whether Helms also got in trouble for using The Vertebreaker, the move that earned The Hurricane the win in his match with Styles.

On his personal Twitter account, Styles responded to Helms' statement that he (unsuccessfully) tried to land him a job with WWE in 2002. Styles is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world, but he had to endure a long road before he signed with WWE. He eventually made his way to Vince McMahon's company by making his jaw-dropping debut in the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Didn’t u get in trouble too for doing the vertebreaker? I’m pretty sure I was the last one to take it on TV. https://t.co/u8O3SaAP1e — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 29, 2021

In the Tweet, Styles simply responded by asking if Helms got in trouble for using the Vertebreaker. The former two-time WWE Champion surmised that he was the last person to get dropped with the move on WWE television.

The Vertebreaker is widely seen as a dangerous move. For the wrestler who takes the move, it takes excellent precision, strength and coordination to avoid a serious neck injury. As a result, it's not very surprising that the maneuver has been seemingly banned in WWE.

AJ Styles rejected a WWE offer because of his wife

AJ Styles in WWE

In a recent episode of WWE Untold, Styles revealed that he turned down a WWE offer early on in his career. He explained that he wanted his wife to fulfill her dreams of becoming a teacher.

"I wanted to make sure that she was able to go after her dream. That was very important to me. Mine could come second, so I didn’t take the developmental with WWE in Cincinnati. Years later, it ended up leading me back to WWE at the perfect time." H/T: Sports Illustrated

Styles' thoughtfulness allowed his wife to follow her heart, and he ended up signing with TNA Wrestling (now known as IMPACT Wrestling). Styles then traveled the world and wrestled in various top promotions to hone his craft . Eventually, he made his way to WWE, and he has become a global superstar with the company.