AJ Styles opened up about his feud with John Cena during a recent live stream on Twitch.

AJ Styles opened up about his first backstage meeting with John Cena ahead of their feud, which started in 2016. The meeting was to discuss what direction they wanted the storyline and feud to go in. A lot of fans often accuse Cena of 'burying' talent and AJ Styles proposed this as something he could say:

I remember the first time we had the opportunity to talk about what we wanted to do and what kind of story we wanted to tell. He was asking what I wanted to say about him, and I was like - this is John Cena, you know, so I'm trying to figure out how to approach this without being a jerk about it - so, I was like, 'Well, people always seem to think you bury them once you get in the ring with them, and it's kind of over for them after that.'

AJ Styles also revealed what John Cena said in response:

He was just like, 'Okay that's good'. He went on to say, 'Well, I tried digging up some stuff on you and I couldn't really find anything', so that's when he ended up coming up with the stuff about, 'Well, if you don't like it then you'll just end up leaving to go somewhere else'. But I thought it was really cool that he takes some real stuff and throws it in the mix of entertainment, and you ended up with a matchup like AJ Styles and John Cena. I enjoyed working with him and can't wait for the next one. H/T: WrestlingINC

A brief look at AJ Styles and John Cena's feud

AJ Styles and John Cena's feud will go down as one of the best of the last decade. Their first match took place at WWE Money In The Bank 2016 with AJ Styles winning the match with the help of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

This was followed by second match at SummerSlam that year with AJ Styles vowing to prove that he could beat John Cena without any help, and he did just that.

The last match of the trilogy took place at the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV with Cena finally beating Styles to win his 16th world championship in WWE.