AJ Styles reveals details regarding Boneyard Match that were scrapped 

AJ Styles and The Undertaker's Boneyard Match has garnered much appreciation from the WWE Universe. Recently, the match won the the Best Cinematic Match of The Half Year Award at WWE's The Bump. Both Superstars appeared on the show LIVE for the first time after their battle at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles had a special attire for the Boneyard Match

AJ Styles was LIVE on Twitch earlier in the day. During the stream, The Phenomenal One spoke about WWE's plans for SummerSlam and what he had planned for the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania.

"I've got one [mask] that I'd really like to use here in WWE. Oh, I had the perfect one. It was going to be great against The Undertaker, but we know how that ended. We didn't get the opportunity to do something like that because of the change."

AJ Styles had plans for an elaborate entrance as well. He spoke about how he had new gear ready for the big match along with the entrance but didn't go too deep into it.

"You know, there were no big entrances, right? That was what we missed about WrestleMania were those entrances, and those outfits. I mean, everybody does their thing for it. You get new gear and it's strictly for WrestleMania. It's a big deal and, man, those entrances are awesome. I was hoping to have a great one this one, but I will not tell you what it was." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Since the Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, AJ Styles has returned and claimed his first Intercontinental Championship. Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of a tournament to win his first Intercontinental Title.

Since winning the Title, AJ Styles has successfully defended it against Matt Riddle and Gulak. Recently, in an interview, The Phenomenal One challenged The Undertaker to a Loser Leaves Town Match and said that he would put the Intercontinental Championship on the line as well.

AJ Styles has teased a possible match against The Undertaker in many interviews, luring The Phenom out of retirement.