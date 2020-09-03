AJ Styles reveals if he is being excluded from the WWE Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles has not had the best luck when it comes to his recent run on WWE SmackDown. Recently, AJ Styles appeared on his stream (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about his run in WWE. One of the things that he talked about was the WWE ThunderDome and how Kenny Omega appeared on it. AJ Styles also talked about the current WWE Intercontinental Championship picture in WWE.

AJ Styles was the WWE Intercontinental Champion until he was defeated by Jeff Hardy. With Hardy as the new Champion, before AJ Styles could stake his rightful claim for the title, Sami Zayn returned with his Intercontinental Championship claiming to be the rightful Intercontinental Champion, and taking out Jeff Hardy on the ramp.

AJ Styles on being excluded from the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture

Talking about the WWE Intercontinental Championship, AJ Styles revealed that he knew that things were slowly moving towards Sami Zayn possibly facing Jeff Hardy at WWE Clash of Champions for the Intercontinental title.

"Well, it seems like it's going that way," Styles said. "You have to realize that AJ Styles gets a rematch. Does the match happen between Hardy and Zayn or do we figure out who the real champion is. If I let Sami Zayn - and I'm just throwing this out there - I don't know what's happening either, but I'm just throwing this out there. If Zayn beats Jeff Hardy, then I get my rematch against Sami and I beat him, of course, but he has an excuse."

However, AJ Styles went on to add that he would be getting his rematch for the WWE Intercontinental title one way or another. He mentioned that he would be facing the winner of the match between Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy, and would stake his claim for the Intercontinental title again in the future.

"If I get my rematch against Jeff Hardy and beat him, then he has an excuse," AJ continued. "There's no excuses. So, being the bigger man that I am, shouldn't it just be a triple threat? That's how I feel about it."