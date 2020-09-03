AJ Styles reveals his honest reaction to AEW EVP Kenny Omega's subtle appearance in WWE

AJ Styles has completed everything that needs to be done in the entire wrestling business. In WWE, he has won every singles title except the WWE Universal title, including the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE United States Championship as well. Now, the wrestling veteran was recently on his Twitch stream where he addressed different topics from the world of wrestling and WWE, including Kenny Omega.

The AEW EVP Kenny Omega turned up at the WWE ThunderDome as a part of the audience, and AJ Styles talked about his appearance in the newly unveiled arena concept of WWE's.

AJ Styles on Kenny Omega appearing in the WWE ThunderDome

AJ Styles called out the fans who were putting up controversial content on their screens, abusing the ThunderDome.

"I think the ThunderDome looks awesome. The fireworks and everything that comes with it, it's really just making the best of a bad situation. Then you have these other turds trying to get their five seconds of fame. I've said it before, but I'll say it again. You're responsible for what you put on there, you morons! I wouldn't do anything stupid. If you put something on there that's inappropriate - you are held liable. Just think about that before you go and do something stupid."

AJ Styles then went on to talk about Kenny Omega's appearance as a part of the ThunderDome and found that to be really funny. He said that he doubted that was really Kenny Omega watching the show, but a joke didn't hurt anyone.

"It makes things a little bit more normal for you guys, though. For us, too. I can't tell you how much more normal it feels for me. I actually have someone to look at out there. I'm not just looking at seats. There's someone there and I can actually look at them. I'm happy to have it. Kenny Omega was in the ThunderDome. Yeah, I saw that. I'm pretty sure it was just a picture of Kenny. I highly doubt that was him watching the show, but that's funny. If you're making a joke, that's funny. If you're trying to hurt the company or any other promotion, that's just not cool.