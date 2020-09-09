AJ Styles reveals important details on latest WWE rule

WWE created controversy over the last week when they announced that Superstars will not be able to use third-party streaming services like Twitch, Cameo and Tik Tok to promote themselves. Reports have suggested that Superstars are unhappy about this new rule, while AEW, WWE's rival, also poked fun at them recently.

Former WWE World Champion AJ Styles, who is one of many WWE Superstars who actively streams on Twitch, opened up about this new WWE rule. He revealed more details about this rule, and told fans not to "stress out" about it.

AJ Styles opens up about new WWE rule

Styles said that he spoke to people in WWE and revealed that the company actually want Superstars to interact with fans using streaming. Here is what he said on his Twitch stream:

"From the contact that I've had and the information I got, WWE does want us to interact with our fans, and that means streaming. They want this to happen. They want you to have a YouTube channel. What we know was a little vague at first, but we're going to talk about things that need to happen. There were things going on that we knew that we couldn't do, but times have changed. It's a weird time. We did different things and it was borderline whether we knew we could do it or not." (H/T Fightful)

He reiterated that WWE are not going to take away streaming or YouTube but there will be some changes. He told the fans to not worry about "bad guy WWE", and that the company is actually a great place to work.

Xavier Woods, who has a very popular YouTube channel, also spoke about the situation recently, but said that he was in the dark about the rules. He revealed that he will continue to stream as long as he is allowed to do so.