Xavier Woods reveals if he will continue streaming on Twitch and YouTube following WWE's third-party platform ban

Xavier Woods has essentially led the way on WWE's third-party platforms. WWE's roster is filled with many gamers across all three brands. The controversy over WWE imposing a ban on all third-party platforms (such as Twitch and Cameo)

Xavier Woods has monetized his passion for gaming outside of WWE better than anyone before him - running an extremely successful YouTube Channel UpUpDownDown as well as a Twitch Stream. While the former made him a star outside of the WWE realm (now having more than 2.2 million subscribers), he was one of the few exceptions of superstars who insisted on using a different name. Xavier Woods goes by the name "Austin Creed" as his gaming persona.

When appearing newLEGACYinc Twitch stream, Xavier Woods addressed the third-party platform ban and confirmed that he's going to continue to stream as long as he can and will keep his "game name" alive (H/T Fightful):

"I don't have any answers," he said. "I have no answers, I have no idea what is going on. I think I'm fine, I think most people are fine, but we'll find out. I don't know, I'm not the person to ask. I wish I knew more, but I don't, unfortunately. We're gonna stream as much as we can, for as long as we can. I'm just trying to build an audience so that when I get my G4 gig, we have a built-in crew. Keep my game name alive."

Was Xavier Woods ahead of the curve?

In hindsight, Xavier Woods was smart to keep a different name and establish the "Austin Creed" game name well in advance. While there's no clarity right now, Mike Rome stated that everyone within WWE has to change their names and not use the trademarked names given by WWE.

Paige changed her Twitch stream to her real name and stated that she has no intention to discontinue streaming. Hopefully, Xavier Woods and the rest get to keep their accounts under a different name rather than facing an outright ban.

Mick Foley, CM Punk, and Kevin Nash were among three legends who were vocally against WWE for their decision.