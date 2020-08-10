AJ Styles reveals interesting change he would want in his WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles recently discussed various topics on his Twitch stream. One of the more interesting ones was his take on WWE's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. From his answer, it seems like The Phenomenal One isn't a fan of the long traditional induction speeches.

AJ Styles believes that the ceremony should be focused more on the person who is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and those inducting should keep their speech as small as possible. AJ Styles further mentioned how he would want his Hall of Fame induction to be like, stating that he would rather have a music video play, followed by his speech.

"If I had the opportunity to go into the WWE Hall Of Fame, I'd rather a music video play, and then I come out, and I do my thing," AJ said. "That's what I'd rather happen. I think that's more entertaining - I mean, sometimes I feel like they take too long when they're inducting someone. Like, it's not your time, it's someone else's time. Induct them short and sweet."

AJ Styles then went on to compliment John Cena for his short and perfect induction speech at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, where he inducted Kurt Angle.

"John Cena inducted Kurt Angle and John Cena did it perfectly, probably because he has had to sit through many, many of these. He knows how it works. He did it perfectly."

AJ Styles in WWE recently

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and has since been one of the top Superstars in the company.

AJ Styles faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match, which might be the last match of the Phenom's WWE career. AJ Styles has since been moved to Friday Night SmackDown, where he won the tournament for the vacant Intercontinental Championship and is the current champion.

Advertisement

He has had some amazing matches recently against the likes of Matt Riddle, Drew Gulak, and many others. It is to be seen who does he defend the Intercontinental title at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE SummerSlam.

As for the Hall of Fame, AJ Styles has undoubtedly made a huge impact in WWE in his four-year-long run. By the time he hangs his boots, he would be a top pick to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.