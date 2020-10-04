Former WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently live streaming on Twitch where he was interacting with and answering questions from fans. Styles, who challenged for the Intercontinental Championship in the triple threat ladder match at WWE Clash of Champions, spoke about one of the worst bumps he's taken in his wrestling career, which came while he was still in TNA.

AJ Styles opens up about the worst bump of his wrestling career

Speaking about the worst bump of his career, Styles spoke about a bump during a match in TNA against former WWE Intercontinental Champion D-Lo Brown. Styles revealed that he was knocked out for a few moments during the match:

I was talking about this the other night, and I actually had forgotten about it until someone brought the match up. The guy had said, 'I remember your match with D-Lo Brown in TNA where he Frog Splashed you from off a ladder and put you through a table.' It made me remember laying there and seeing D-Lo jump off the ladder, and then it just went blank. I don't remember anything else until I came to and was just laying there.

I just remember being in like a dream state. I remember telling myself like, 'You got to get up!' It was weird. I got up and everything was ok to finish the match. I don't remember bumping my head or having a knot, and I don't know if it was just the impact knocking the breath out of me and losing consciousness for a second. I don't know what happened, because I remember what we were supposed to do and everything. D-Lo was probably 250 at the time, coming from an 8 foot ladder to the outside, so that's probably at least 10 foot for a big man coming down to the floor. That was not fun. H/T: WrestlingINC

AJ Styles did confirmed that he did not get a concussion or anything like that and he felt that it was more similar to him getting the air knocked out of him.