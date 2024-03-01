AJ Styles reveals a major WWE goal he wants to accomplish before retiring

AJ Styles is a legend of the professional wrestling industry. Currently in his 40s, The Phenomenal One has expressed his interest in winning the WWE Championship for a third time.

In 2016, Styles won the WWE Championship for the first time after beating Dean Ambrose. His second title reign began after he defeated Jinder Mahal and ended his only reign as champion.

Speaking in an interview on AfterWords with Johnjay & Rich, Styles stated that he needs to hold the WWE Championship once more before retiring from the industry:

"I need that championship one more time before I call it quits," said Styles [H/T: Fightful]

What did AJ Styles have to say after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

AJ Styles failed to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match after losing to Drew McIntyre in his qualifying match. The finish to the match involved LA Knight, who was on commentary duties.

Since returning to WWE television, Styles has had his sights set on The Megastar. During Styles' absence from in-ring competition, Knight stepped in to team up with John Cena against The Bloodline and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During the Men's Chamber Match, Styles got one over Knight by costing him the Men's Chamber Match. Post-match, The Phenomenal One explained his actions by stating the following:

"You understand? You messed with the wrong man. You see, I'm not about just winning anymore, I'm gonna hurt not just LA Knight but anyone who gets in my way. Because I'm AJ Styles."

Styles and Knight could face each other in a one-on-one match at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for both men heading into the biggest show of the year.

