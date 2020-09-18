AJ Styles reveals which moves he can't use in WWE anymore

AJ Styles is a veritable wrestling legend. Styles made his name outside WWE and was the wrestler that everyone thought would never be signed to the company. However, after an extensive career where he proved himself at each and every level, AJ Styles finally signed with WWE and made his debut for the company in 2016. Since then, Styles has been treated as the true Champion-caliber talent that he is.

However, something that both WWE and AJ Styles is aware of, is that he is not getting any younger. The Superstar recently confessed that he had signed his last wrestling contract when he re-signed a contract with WWE recently, and he planned to retire at the end of it. At his age, AJ Styles has also admitted during his recent Twitch stream (h/t Wrestling Inc) that there are certain moves that he does not use in WWE anymore due to his age.

AJ Styles on which moves he no longer uses in WWE

AJ Styles talked on his Twitch stream about performing when he was sick and said that he had never really had bad experiences at such time. However, he did recall one match against Chris Hero and went on to reveal that he hated wrestling in bad health as it was draining.

"I really haven't ever had any bad ones. The last time I wrestled when I was sick was against Chris Hero, when I was on the indies. I had a sinus thing, and I hate wrestling like that because it just drains you. It's the worst."

AJ Styles admitted that he was afraid if he used a few of the moves he has used regularly in WWE at this age, he would get hurt.

Today in #IMPACTHistory: AJ Styles defeated Elix Skipper to retain the X-Division Championship. (NWA-TNA PPV #7) pic.twitter.com/9fEdYKgOob — IMPACT Plus (@IMPACTPlusApp) July 31, 2020

"One move I'd like to bring back is the Shooting Styles Press. I'm just afraid I'd hurt myself doing it; I'm not a young cat anymore. Same deal with the Spiral Tap - I'm getting too old to be pulling that stuff. I'd probably hurt myself trying that one."

Advertisement

AJ Styles is certainly getting older, but he remains an immense athlete and that's obvious from his matches.

Readers can also check out this interview with Kurt Angle, where he talks about AJ Styles.