Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has been at the top of his game since signing with the WWE. Styles, who turned 43 earlier this year, spoke about his plans following his retirement from the ring, whenever that happens, on a recent live stream on Twitch.

AJ Styles said that he would not make a good commentator because he would get too into the action, in a similar way to when he played video games. While you'd expect someone of Styles calibre to have a big role in WWE post-retirement, the role Styles envisioned himself in the future was that of a talent scout:

I don't think I would be a good commentator. I get too involved. It's like when I play video games - I just get sucked in to it. It wouldn't be good. I could see myself being a recruiter or scout, if you will. I really want to find guys and girls that have wanted to be in the business their whole lives. Or even find people that got into the business and just became obsessed with it, like I was.

I never wanted to be a pro wrestler. Once I got it in my head that I was going to wrestle, it was all I thought about. It was like a vision quest. You couldn't stop me and couldn't tell me that I wasn't going to make it in the business. You couldn't tell me I wouldn't be somewhere, I was going to make it and you couldn't tell me any different. I was obsessed over it. I just wanted to learn and understand everything. H/T: WrestlingInc

AJ Styles' time in WWE so far

The people want a real champion. Y’know someone who is not only awesome in the ring and has great hair... but someone who will actually SHOW UP. I’ll take back MY #ICTitle and you can have your Twitter account. Seems fair to me?#Smackdown https://t.co/AHfSVTSqQ7 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 10, 2020

AJ Styles made his WWE debut in 2016, during the Royal Rumble match. Since then, Styles has gone on to cement himself as one of the top stars in the company. The Phenomenal One has faced some of the biggest stars in WWE including John Cena, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles is a 2-time WWE Champion, a 3-time WWE United States Champion, and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.