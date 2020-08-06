AJ Styles reveals his plans of leaving WWE to possibly join IMPACT Wrestling

AJ Styles is one of the biggest stars currently on the WWE roster. Throughout his time in WWE, AJ Styles has become a bigger star with the way that he has been booked on the company. However, he has had his reasons to not be happy in WWE, with his friends, Gallows and Anderson, being released from the company earlier in April. Now, with reports of Gallows and Anderson apparently trying to get AJ Styles to sign with IMPACT Wrestling after leaving WWE, there's some doubt about his WWE future.

A lot of great competitors on #Smackdown, I was watching last week closely.

Don’t know many people were expecting an AJ Styles vs. @WWEGranMetalik match tonight on #Smackdown, but they’re gonna get one and it’s going to be #phenomenal. #TheChamp #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/fVlt0cnny6 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 31, 2020

AJ Styles has finally addressed the rumors of him leaving WWE and going to IMPACT Wrestling on his latest Twitch stream (h/t Wrestling Inc).

AJ Styles on joining Gallows and Anderson in IMPACT Wrestling after leaving WWE

AJ Styles talked about Gallows and Anderson, saying that they had been trying to convince him to join IMPACT Wrestling for some time now. He went on to say that he was not sure of what he would do, but he had said that he wanted to end his career in WWE.

"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see."

AJ Styles went on to say that IMPACT Wrestling had improved a lot and currently have a lot of good talent, but it was still unlikely that he would return to the promotion.

I appreciate that but, it’s just not true. You have to look back at all the talent that TNA started with and had. https://t.co/9XPaiyqNnT — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 29, 2020

"Not to say that they don't have a lot going on right now. Man, they've got some strong talent. Not that they didn't have good talent before, but they've upped it just a little bit more."

Finally, AJ Styles went on to reveal that he was really happy about Gallows and Anderson's success in IMPACT Wrestling after having been released from WWE.

"Man, I am so happy for those guys. I'm happy they're happy, you know what I mean? 'Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they're kicking tail right now anyway."