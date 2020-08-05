Gallows & Anderson's final appearance in WWE before signing with IMPACT Wrestling was a cameo alongside AJ Styles in his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker, but how did The Phenomenal One react to their signing?

Well, I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Karl Anderson and 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows - and they joked that they're actually texting AJ Styles every day and asking him to return to IMPACT Wrestling!

What a time for this to drop!



My interview with @IMPACTWRESTLING and #TalkNShopAMania stars @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG is now live via @SKProWrestling!



From new signings to @AJStylesOrg’s reaction to their signing, we covered A LOT!https://t.co/Buj8GfmWoW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 2, 2020

Sportskeeda meets The Good Brothers

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, AKA The Good Brothers, would open up to Sportskeeda having debuted at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary and made their in-ring debuts just ten days later.

You can watch our entire interview with The Good Brothers below, or read it in its entirety here.

AJ Styles to IMPACT?

So, might we see The Club reunited in IMPACT Wrestling? Well, I asked Gallows & Anderson for AJ Styles' thoughts on them joining the company. While we probably shouldn't hold our collective breath for a Phenomenal return, The Good Brothers responded just as we would expect them to!

Advertisement

There's one man that you guys are very good friends with who is somewhat of a legend in IMPACT and TNA in AJ Styles. Did you guys ask him for any advice before you signed, and what was his reaction to you signing?

Gallows: He called when he knew that it was actually confirmed but, you know, he's busy doing his schedule in WWE and we were busier than we've ever been putting together all the stuff we're working on, so he called and said he was happy once it was done but I don't think we ever actually went to AJ for advice on whether we should do it or not.

Anderson: Ultimately, we're going to talk AJ Styles into coming back to IMPACT. That's what we're doing every single day. We're texting him and telling him to come back.

“Ultimately, we're going to talk @AJStylesOrg into coming back to @IMPACTWRESTLING. That's what we're doing every single day. We're texting him and telling him to come back.” - @MachineGunKA



😂



📝: @SKProWrestling https://t.co/Buj8Gf5l0m pic.twitter.com/23mZZCCYMr — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 2, 2020

You can check out The Good Brothers every Tuesday on both AXS TV and Twitch. You can also follow IMPACT here, 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows here, and Karl Anderson here.