Sami Zayn was the WWE Intercontinental Champion heading into WrestleMania 36 season, before he went on hiatus for a number of months. This forced WWE to take the title away from him and announce a tournament to crown a new holder.

It was reported by many outlets that Zayn was refusing to return to WWE after undergoing a dental procedure. However, as part of this week's Talking Smack, AJ Styles was building up their match at Clash of Champions when he revealed the real reason behind his absence:

"He hasn’t been doing anything. From what I hear, he’s a brand new father. When your wife starts getting big, so do you. You eat right with her because you don’t want to make her feel bad so you just gobble it up right beside her, whatever she wants to eat, we’ll eat together. Listen, Sami has probably been rubbing her feet because when you’re pregnant…he hasn’t been doing nothing but rubbing feet and eating!” (via WrestlingNews)

Sami Zayn at Clash of Champions

Advertisement

Sami Zayn will be looking to win the Intercontinental Championship ladder match at Clash of Champions tonight, since he has stated that he is the real champion over the past few weeks.

Zayn battles Styles and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat match, with both Hardy and Zayn's championships hanging over the ring.