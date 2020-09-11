AJ Styles reveals the truth behind the ownership of his name in WWE

Over the last week, WWE has been criticized for instituting a new policy that prohibits Superstars from holding accounts in third-party streaming sites like Cameo and Twitch. It also emerged that WWE owns the names of Superstars, not just those that have ring names, but also those that use their real name on WWE television. SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles has now given more details regarding this, and has revealed if WWE owns his name too.

AJ Styles recently opened up about the new third party rule, and allayed fears of fans and Superstars by stating that WWE wants their talent to stream more. He has now opened about the ownership of ring names in WWE.

AJ Styles reveals if WWE owns his name

In a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about WWE owning the names of Superstars, and said that he he owns his ring name, but when he is in WWE, the company owns it:

“I do, I do (on owning his ring name). That’s how I was able to carry AJ Styles from TNA to New Japan to Ring of Honor then to WWE. Now the question is does WWE own my name as long as I work for them? As long as I’ve signed a contract? Yes. That’s how it works. But when it’s over, when this contract is over, it goes back to me. It’s my name.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Styles has used his current ring name for nearly two decades, using it while wrestling for the likes of ROH, TNA/IMPACT, NJPW, and other promotions.

The Phenomenal One will likely keep his name if he decides to leave WWE in the future, although that seems improbable as he has revealed time and again that he wants to end his in-ring career in WWE.