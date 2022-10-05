"Generational, once-in-a-lifetime talents" - Former WCW star praises AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio

Former WCW star Air Paris (real-life Frank Parris) recently heaped praise on his former colleagues AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

Parris was AJ Styles' partner in the short-lived team known as Air Raid in 2001. The two men were dressed in flight suits reminiscent of the film Top Gun.

Styles and Parris were also part of the WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Title Tournament. After Kid Romeo and Elix Skipper became the inaugural champions, they were defeated by Mysterio and Billy Kidman as part of the final episode of WCW Nitro. The titles were later discontinued.

Parris noted a Twitter post by Sportskeeda referring to the match. It had a photo of him standing next to AJ Styles following a hard-fought victory. The Georgia native took to his personal Facebook page to praise the two men's vast talent and express his gratitude for getting to share the ring with them.

"Was blessed to work with great people [referring to Styles and Mysterio] throughout my past life," Parris' post read. "Pretty cool Sportskeeda didn't just crop me out lol, being around these two guys so much kinda blows my old dad mind. I really hope fans realize and appreciate how lucky they are to be able to see both of them wrestle."

He added that they were generational, once-in-a-lifetime talents who "changed pro wrestling for the better."

"Generational, once-in-a-lifetime talents. Both changed pro wrestling for the better, and always carried themselves with class and character," Parris concluded. "Great people do great things!"

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio tagged up to take on The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, the duo fell short, and there was a bit of fireworks between the two men at the conclusion of the bout.

The duo of Air Raid was the first time most wrestling fans got a look at AJ Styles

Originally working together as part of Bill Behrens' NWA Wildside promotion based in Georgia, Styles and Parris learned a lot simply by working with each other. While honing their skills, they found themselves not only tagging together but also standing across the ring from one another as rivals.

While many viewers didn't know who the pair were when they made their national television debut, they immediately made an impression. From having worked together so much in the past, Air Parris and AJ styles had a special chemistry in the squared circle.

While Syles went to TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and WWE, Parris plied his trade in the Georgia independent circuit. He also had stints with NAWA Ring Champions and Purks International Championship Wrestling. In 2013, Parris was announced as one of the contributors to Phenomenal, AJ Styles' autobiography.

