Drew McIntyre is currently in his second reign as WWE Champion, having regained the title from Randy Orton last month on RAW. McIntyre's current rival, AJ Styles, will have a chance to become a three-time champion as he challenges the WWE Champion at this weekend's TLC pay-per-view. Styles recently said that Drew McIntyre has held the WWE Championship "long enough" and that it's time for him to shine as the champion.

AJ Styles got a chance to face Drew McIntyre after winning a triple threat match against Keith Lee and Riddle. McIntyre and Styles faced each other on RAW earlier this month, albeit in a tag team match.

In an interview with TalkSport ahead of this week's clash at TLC, AJ Styles said that Drew McIntyre is "unstoppable" and "is the guy right now", but it was time for him to win the title once again.

“I have more experience than Drew and not just in wrestling, but in TLC matches. So I think that will play a part and also, I have a seven-foot monster in Omos who is very scary. I’m not saying he’s going to get involved, but if I wanted him to…

"Listen, McIntyre… he is the champion. He is the guy right now. He is, well, for right now, unstoppable. He’s a beast and he didn’t deserve anything, he’s earned everything he’s gotten in that ring. “So kudos to Drew McIntyre, but he’s held that championship long enough," said Styles.

Drew McIntyre has won the WWE Championship twice in 2020, with his first reign lasting 202 days, while his second reign has crossed the month mark. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship the first time around and then Randy Orton to win it again, last month.

AJ Styles as WWE Champion

Like McIntyre, AJ Styles has held the WWE Championship on two occasions. He defeated Dean Ambrose at Backlash in 2016 to win it for the first time, and then Jinder Mahal a year later on SmackDown.

Styles has held the WWE Championship for a total of 511 days across two reigns. He will hope to make it three reigns on Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view.