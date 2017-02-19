WWE News: AJ Styles says he'll face Shinsuke Nakamura in the near future

AJ Styles says that Becky Lynch could be inducted into The Club.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 19 Feb 2017, 18:19 IST

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 10

What’s the story?

As reported earlier, AJ Styles recently did a Q&A at Wizard Portland where he talked about the possibility of facing Shinsuke Nakamura in the near future.

When asked about the NXT Superstar he wants to face next, Styles said the following:

“Oh man. I mean, can I say what everybody wants me to say? Nakamura. Yeah, I think that’s definitely going to happen in the near future and it’s only a matter of time until he makes it to WWE.”

In case you didn’t know...

If the match does happen, it would not be the first time that these two veterans will have come to blows. Styles previously unsuccessfully defended his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Nakamura at NJPW’s biggest annual event, Wrestle Kingdom 10.

In case you missed it here are some highlights from the match:

Since then, the two Superstars have arrived in the WWE and have become major draws for both SmackDown and NXT.

The heart of the matter

The Phenomenal One praised Nakamura and stated that it is only a matter of time before Nakamura made his debut on the main roster.

Styles also gave his thoughts on which female Superstar from the WWE could be inducted into the club. After going back and forth on Becky Lynch and Charlotte, Styles chose Lynch and gave his reasoning as follows:

“Probably, just because…it’s a toss-up between Becky [Lynch] and Charlotte. I think they’d fit in pretty well with BC. I wonder how they’d feel about that? Every now and then I catch Becky throwing up a ‘Too Sweet.'”

What’s next?

AJ Styles will be participating in a Battle Royal to decide the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As fans of wrestling, we cannot wait for the two Superstars to face each other in the ring.

WWE should book his match for Wrestlemania as it would be the perfect way to celebrate the careers of the two veterans who have garnered the reputation of being amongst the best in the world.

