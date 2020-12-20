AJ Styles says there are people that "stab you in the back"; calls WWE producer "powder puff"

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles is back in the hunt for the WWE Championship and The Phenomenal One will face Drew McIntyre at this weekend's TLC pay-per-view. Styles recently spoke about his bodyguard Omos, whom he recruited to be by his side in October this year. AJ Styles stated that he needs Omos by his side because he believes that there are many who will stab him in the back.

Omos debuted on the main roster earlier this year as part of Akira Tozawa's group and then featured as a doorman on RAW Underground. He then became AJ Styles' bodyguard on WWE RAW.

Ahead of the TLC pay-per-view, AJ Styles was interviewed by TalkSport, where he spoke about Joseph Parks, who is a backstage producer in WWE, while also appearing on a segment featuring Styles. Parks and Styles were previously together on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

"Yeah, I think that was [cool to watch] for everyone that used to watch TNA. You understood what was going on there. But, Joseph Parks is a bit of a powder puff. If I need someone to handle my business side, I’ll get Joseph Parks. Right now, I need Omos to be by my side. Listen, there’s a lot of guys that will not only stab you in the back, but knock you down and step on you. Omos is there to make sure that doesn’t happen," said AJ Styles.

Joseph Parks debuted on-screen in WWE as a statistician. Parks was previously in TNA/IMPACT as Abyss, and was hired by WWE last year as a producer. Omos, meanwhile, was signed by WWE in 2018 and wrestled a few NXT house shows before being called up to the main roster.

AJ Styles in WWE in 2020

AJ Styles has had a good 2020, with the pinnacle of his year being a feud with The Undertaker, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 36. He then featured in the Money in the Bank match. Styles was then traded to SmackDown and won the Intercontinental Championship, before being traded to RAW.

AJ Styles and Joseph Parks on SmackDown

AJ Styles is currently in a feud with Drew McIntyre, and the two will face each other at this weekend's TLC pay-per-view.