AJ Styles says he wants to retire from WWE; Reveals the reason why

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has had a fantastic career in WWE, despite him being in the company for just four years. The former TNA icon has left a mark on the WWE Universe. But, Styles will call time on his career soon, as he has revealed time and again that his current contract with the company will be his last.

He signed a new contract with WWE last year and said that it would be his last wrestling contract. In a recent appearance on his Twitch, AJ Styles revealed the reason why he wants to retire from WWE.

AJ Styles reveals why he wants to retire from WWE

"I want to retire. I really do. I'm going to give you a breakdown of what's going on this Friday. I'm going to leave - and listen, it could be a lot worse, but with everything going on with the COVID and what not, I've gotten to see my kids' practices. That's really cool for me. My son's games for varsity football are on Friday nights. I perform on Friday nights. This Friday isn't one of those. For whatever reason, they moved it to Saturday. He's going to have a Saturday football game and I'm going to get to see it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles revealed that he has had the chance to see more of his kids' practices, which he hasn't been able to watch in the past because of him being a part of WWE.

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

Styles, who turned 43 earlier this year, has been with WWE since 2016, joining the company after his stint with NJPW. There was speculation about him joining AEW, which was confirmed recently by Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks.

But, it was revealed that those discussions helped AJ Styles land a better deal with WWE, and he will eventually retire from pro wrestling in WWE.