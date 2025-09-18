AJ Styles seemingly doubles down on unhappiness amid WWE exit rumors; Mercedes Mone responds

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently took to social media to send a message amid rumors of him possibly leaving the Stamford-based promotion. The Phenomenal One received a reply from AEW star Mercedes Mone on his post.

Ad

On last week's edition of RAW, AJ Styles cut a promo when the show went on a commercial break. The former WWE Champion made some unexpected remarks, stating that no one has his back anymore since his former teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, left the Stamford-based promotion. He even highlighted that someone backstage wants him out of the company, which could be a major reason why he lost to Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio twice recently.

Ad

Trending

Amid rumors of his exit, Styles recently took to X/Twitter to respond to a fan who suggested that his legacy was made in TNA, not in WWE. The Phenomenal One wrote that no company made him into who he is today; instead, he gave credit to his opponents and the time he spent honing his craft inside the squared circle.

With this post, AJ Styles seemingly doubled down on his unhappiness with World Wrestling Entertainment by discrediting the company's role in his illustrious career. However, Styles' WWE RAW promo and this post could just be part of his current gimmick and storyline.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"No one brand made AJ Styles. It was ring time, experience, and the people I was in the ring with," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg No one brand made AJ Styles. It was ring time, experience and the people I was in the ring with.

Ad

This post caught Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) attention, and she left a comment on it. The AEW star reacted with only a money mouth face emoji, seemingly agreeing with what AJ said.

Check out her comment below:

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado @AJStylesOrg 🤑

Ad

Eric Bischoff talked about AJ Styles' WWE RAW promo

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that he almost texted AJ Styles for cutting "an awesome" promo on WWE RAW.

The veteran added that it reminded him of Styles' promos in TNA, which is why he believed it could be part of a storyline, but also mentioned that he was not 100% sure.

Ad

"It's a great premise for a solid angle going forward," Bischoff said. "That's my take on it. I did see the clip, and it was on social media, so I was able to see it. I almost sent AJ a text saying, 'That was an awesome, awesome interview,' because it was heartfelt. It reminded me of AJ back in TNA, when it was the homegrown stars kind of premise. That was a big thing for AJ back in the day at TNA. It reminded me of that, which is why I smell a story as opposed to a real issue. Could be wrong."

It remains to be seen what AJ Styles has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!