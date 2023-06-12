AJ Styles sends an interesting message ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE star AJ Styles took to Twitter to send a message ahead of this year's Money in the Bank premium live event.

Numerous popular WWE Superstars will be competing for the briefcase in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The field includes LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Ricochet so far.

Taking to Twitter, Styles recalled an incident where he came close to winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Phenomenal One hilariously recalled his hands slipping from the briefcase.

"I shouldn’t of had that buttered popcorn right before the match," wrote Styles.

Check out AJ's message:

Ken Anderson recently praised AJ Styles

Former WWE star Ken Anderson praised his former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling colleague, AJ Styles.

Speaking in a recent interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Anderson mentioned that he isn't a stranger to The Phenomenal One. Anderson said:

"I have actually wrestled AJ a lot when I was in IMPACT Wrestling, when I was with TNA. I'll still say, for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile, he can wrestle, work with anybody."

Styles is currently a part of The OC, which also includes Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and 'Michin' Mia Yim.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Yim was in singles action against Bayley in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match. Unfortunately for The OC and Yim, she failed to beat The Role Model and secure her place in the MITB match set for London.

Styles, meanwhile, is on the back of a loss to Seth Rollins. At Night of Champions, The Visionary defeated the former two-time WWE Champion to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Do you think Styles should challenge for a world championship in the near future? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes