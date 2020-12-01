AJ Styles sends message to Drew McIntyre after dramatic WWE RAW finish

AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to send a message to Drew McIntyre after this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The Phenomenal One wrote that he practically gave The Miz the WWE Championship after interfering in the main event. He also suggested that McIntyre was lucky to leave RAW as WWE Champion.

I practically GAVE @mikethemiz the @WWE title last night on #WWERaw... I don’t know what kind of lucky kilt Drew is wearing but he should be THANKFUL he’s got a giant angel protecting him from me!!! @TheGiantOmos #HolidaySpirit https://t.co/njWSR72ubv pic.twitter.com/BFAEKYGTDE — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 1, 2020

The final match of the night saw McIntyre and Sheamus defeat The Miz and John Morrison via disqualification. AJ Styles, who watched the match from the announce desk, caused the DQ by hitting McIntyre with a Phenomenal Forearm.

He then urged The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre. However, the Scot was able to withstand attacks from The Miz and Morrison, meaning the contract was never officially cashed in.

WWE TLC 2020: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

This week’s RAW also saw AJ Styles win a Triple Threat match against Keith Lee and Riddle. The victory earned the former WWE Champion another opportunity at the title at the TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

AJ Styles previously held the WWE Championship on two occasions. His first reign lasted 140 days, starting at Night of Champions 2016 (vs. Dean Ambrose) and ending at Royal Rumble 2017 (vs. John Cena).

Later that year, AJ Styles won the title from Jinder Mahal on SmackDown in November 2017. He enjoyed a modern-era record reign of 371 days before losing the title to Daniel Bryan on another episode of SmackDown in November 2018.

Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship reign

AJ Styles main-evented the first night of WrestleMania 36 against The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. One night later, Drew McIntyre also headlined the event when he challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

McIntyre convincingly defeated The Beast, picking up the win in a match that lasted just four minutes and 35 seconds. He went on to hold the WWE Championship for 202 days before losing it to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell in October 2020.

The Scot regained the title three weeks later on RAW, which means both he and AJ Styles are two-time WWE Champions.