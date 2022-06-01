"I'm going to be a phenomenal Santa Claus" – AJ Styles sends message to former SmackDown Women's Champion

RAW star AJ Styles recently sent Bayley a message on social media.

The Phenomenal One reunited with Finn Balor, a fellow Bullet Club member, during his feud against Edge and Damian Priest. With the addition of Rhea Ripley to the heel faction, her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan, joined Styles & Balor in their battle against Judgment Day.

Bayley has been out of in-ring action since July 2021 due to a torn ACL. But she hasn't refrained from being vocal on social media, calling out many stars over the past year.

Morgan recently tweeted a poster of her upcoming mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell. All the stars featured were filtered to look old with grey hair and beards. She captioned it, 'Till the wheels fall off.'

You can check out her tweet here. Bayley wasted no time responding, 'Or til someone slashes the tire.....'

Styles, Morgan's tag team partner & two-time WWE Champion, tweeted a response to Bayley. He said he'd look like a phenomenal Santa Claus:

"I’m going to be a phenomenal Santa Claus"

Bayley was feuding with Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title before her injury at the performance center. Both women were to face each other at Money in the Bank 2021 on July 9.

Finn Balor returned to RAW to support AJ Styles and Liv Morgan

While Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley had a singles match on RAW this week, Priest and AJ Styles were ringside to support their team members.

Priest aided Ripley, holding her to prevent losing balance on the ropes. Morgan eventually won by pinning Ripley. While Styles and Morgan celebrated her victory, an angry Priest assaulted Styles. Finn Balor ran into the ring during the chaos to save his tag team partners.

At WrestleMania Backlash, a clash followed Styles and Edge's match, where Ripley joined the Hall of Famer and Priest. Morgan, who was feuding with Ripley, joined the two-time WWE Champion and Balor to even out the battle.

Styles is yet to conclude his one-on-one feud with The Rated R Superstar. It'd be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One wins the match at Hell in a Cell ( Balor, Styles & Liv Morgan vs. Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley).

