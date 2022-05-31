Former Universal Champion returns to team up with RAW Superstars against Edge's Judgment Day

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor returned to RAW to team up with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan to take on Judgment Day. Balor seemingly missed last week's edition of RAW as he was attending Charlotte Flair's wedding.

During the singles match between The Eradicator and Liv Morgan on RAW, Damian Priest and AJ Styles were ringside to support their team members. Like Edge did last week, The Archer of Infamy assisted his fellow Judgment Day member through the ropes by holding her to avoid her losing balance.

However, Morgan won the match via pinfall. As AJ Styles was celebrating in the ring, an aggressive Damian Priest pulled him below the ropes and threw him onto the barricade while Morgan pleaded with him not to.

The Archer of Infamy then set his sights on Morgan and tried to scare her. However, Balor returned and threw punches at Priest. Rhea Ripley came to her bearings and attempted to intimidate Balor, but Liv hit her with a dropkick off the top rope.

Styles then hit the Phenomenal Forearm on the former United States Champion before Balor came through with the Coup de Grace. The trio then made the 'Too Sweet' gesture as Ripley and Priest were laid out in the ring.

Before their match, it was announced that a six-man tag team match between Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Judgment Day is set to take place at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

