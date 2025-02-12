AJ Styles sends a message to rapper Lil Uzi Vert; references his 2019 song Sanguine Paradise

AJ Styles has sent a message to rapper Lil Uzi Vert. On social media, he referenced Uzi's 2019 hit "Sanguine Paradise".

The song was initially recorded for Vert's second studio album, Eternal Atake. However, it was republished after being leaked by hackers, who seemingly sold it on Discord.

On X/Twitter, Styles sent a message to Vert, quoting the lyrics from "Sanguine Paradise". The former WWE Champion recently signed with RAW after returning from an injury he suffered during a match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 24, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

"@LILUZIVERT stand on my money, now I’m 6’7 [sic]," wrote Styles.

Check out Styles' post below.

Styles returned to Monday Night RAW during this week's show. He was confronted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. The former WWE Champion was a surprise entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The 47-year-old isn't scheduled to compete at the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. However, he is set to lock horns with Dominik on the red brand.

Sam Roberts believes WWE could book AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul for WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts briefly discussed AJ Styles' return during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He is hopeful of a potential showdown between Styles and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said the following about Styles' potential plans on the Road to WrestleMania 41:

"I was hoping that we would get to see AJ Styles, and not only did we get to see AJ Styles, but by the way, I wouldn't be surprised if AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is where we are headed [WrestleMania 41] based on their interaction."

Last year, Styles unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France and at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He went on hiatus after losing to The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, Rhodes shifted his focus to Paul after concluding his program with The Phenomenal One.

Paul was responsible for eliminating Styles from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Maverick was thrown outside the ring but landed on the announcer's desk. He snuck his way into the ring and eliminated Styles while he was preparing to hit The Phenomenal Forearm.

WWE has also teased a match between Styles and Bron Breakker. The veteran came face-to-face with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion during a backstage segment. The Phenomenal One is a former Intercontinental Champion and could look to challenge for the coveted title at WrestleMania 41.

