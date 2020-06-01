AJ Styles explains why WrestleMania 34 match didn't live up to fans' expectations

AJ Styles vs Nakamura was expected to be a classic

AJ Styles was a guest on Corey Graves' recent podcast After The Bell. Styles opened up on a myriad of topics while he was on the podcast. While in conversation with Graves, Styles' Match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania was brought up.

After both Nakamura and Styles made their WWE debuts, the WWE Universe wanted to watch the two competitors battle it out. The WWE heard the demand of its fans and pitted the two against each other at WrestleMania 34.

Styles, who was the champion at the time, was challenged by Nakamura who had won the Royal Rumble that year. AJ Styles came out of the match victorious. After the match, Nakamura hit Styles with a low blow, turning him heel first time since his WWE debut. WWE fans didn't enjoy the match as much as they thought they would.

AJ Styles on his match against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura has been vocal about wanting better matches against AJ Styles. When asked about the reason for the match falling flat in the eyes of the fans, Styles said the following,

"Expectations are way too high. I know Nakamura [thought so] too because no matter what we would have done in that match, the expectations were way too high. Here's what a lot of people don't understand. Crowd, fans, the WWE Universe, New Japan and all that stuff, their fans are everything. They're everything. They set the tone on what is a great match. It's how they respond to it, and in Japan, they're so respectful. When they do respond, it's huge. Wow, this is such an amazing match, but had that same match been done in a WWE ring without the same response, it's not going to be declared as that great of a match. Fans are everything. They dictate a great match. It's just the reality and the truth of the whole thing, and a lot of people don't understand. The expectations, they were so high because what we did at Wrestle Kingdom. I was like, 'oh man.' I still think it was a great match."

Competitors such as Styles and Nakamura are a treat for the eyes and we can only wait to watch them battle it out for the big prize one more time in the WWE.