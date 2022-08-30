AJ Styles suffers upset loss to faction to kick off WWE RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeating AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler.

This match took place to settle some unfinished business. AJ Styles and The Judgment Day go way back when the faction was still under the leadership of Edge. Balor and Ziggler had an excellent one-on-one match last week after The Showoff laid him out in a backstage segment.

The match kicked off strong with Ziggler and Balor squaring up against each other. It turned up a notch when The Phenomenal One got tagged in as him and Priest re-ignited their feud.

Styles tagged in Ziggler in hopes of gaining the upper hand, but he quickly got taken out with the South of Heaven by Damian Priest, and the Archer of Infamy got the pinfall victory.

Just moments after the match got over, we saw the Rated R Superstar enter the arena.

Look who just arrived to the arena on #WWERaw

Edge did not come alone as the Mysterios backed him up. A brawl broke out between The Judgment Day and the trio of Edge, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio.

It was later announced that Edge will be teaming up with Rey Mysterio to take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle.

