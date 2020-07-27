WWE veteran AJ Styles had a chilling Boneyard match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania, which he unfortunately ended up losing. He recently had a chat with BT Sport, and revealed his plans for the road to next year's WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One was asked who he would like to face if he had three more matches left in his career, with each taking place at one of the three major WWE PPV's: SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania.

Styles had this to say in response:

You want me to give you one? Here's one. I'm the IC champ, Undertaker's never been the IC champ. I'll put it on the line against you, and if you freaking beat me, I'll leave WWE forever, but if I win, you leave.

Styles then added that he would like to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, and go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Check out the full clip below:

1️⃣ Beat Undertaker in a 'Loser Leaves Town match' at SummerSlam



2️⃣ Win the Royal Rumble



3️⃣ Face @DMcIntyreWWE at WrestleMania



If that's the way it ends for @AJStylesOrg we wouldn't be mad 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWN7EsHCPI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 24, 2020

The Undertaker buried Styles alive at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles made his way to WWE in 2016, during the Royal Rumble match. He had a strong showing in the free-for-all but failed to win it in the end. Styles went on to become one of the biggest Superstars of WWE's modern era, and dubbed WWE SmackDown as the house that he built. He had feuds with the likes of John Cena, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, and held the WWE title on two occasions.

Styles feuded with The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania 36, and the heated rivalry ended with The Deadman burying Styles alive in a Boneyard match at The Show of Shows. He later moved to SmackDown and defeated Daniel Bryan to win his first Intercontinental title. SummerSlam is slowly approaching near, and fans of Styles and The Undertaker wouldn't mind seeing these two lock horns in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match, to settle the score once and for all.