The WWE Intercontinental Championship picture on Friday Night SmackDown has become very exciting with the return of Sami Zayn, who still considers himself as the rightful holder.

Before his return, it was Jeff Hardy who won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Styles on the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2020.

With Sami Zayn's return, he has instantly gone into a feud with both Styles and Hardy. It is to be noted that Zayn preferred to stay at home when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

With there being no confirmation on his return, WWE stripped him of the title and conducted a tournament to crown the new champion, which was won by Styles.

Earlier today, Sami Zayn tweeted about feeling sore and stiff after his match on SmackDown last night. Reacting to the same, Styles has now taken a massive dig at him:

"Yeah man, imagine doing it without running away with the #ICTitle for 6 months. Maybe you should recoup a little longer and let @JEFFHARDYBRAND and I handle this one at #WWEClash."

Yeah man, imagine doing it without running away with the #ICTitle for 6 months. Maybe you should recoup a little longer and let @JEFFHARDYBRAND and I handle this one at #WWEClash. https://t.co/Iym6XmtApj — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 19, 2020

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy

Advertisement

WWE recently announced a massive match at Clash of Champions later this month. The Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy will defend his title against Styles and Sami Zayn in a ladder match to determine the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

The match has got fans excited, with many already claiming it to be the potential match of the night. It is to be seen who will walk out of this clash with the IC title around their waist.