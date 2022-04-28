×
"It would’ve been great for him, and it would’ve been fun for me" - AJ Styles on working with a TNA legend in WWE

AJ Styles on RAW before WrestleMania
Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently opened up about how he wanted to work with Abyss in the company.

The Phenomenal One rose to prominence when he wrestled in TNA. During his time with the promotion, Styles faced Abyss on numerous occasions. The two stars are both currently working for WWE but in different roles. Abyss currently works backstage in the company, with Styles working as an in-ring talent.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the former WWE Champion expressed his interest in working with The Monster in Vince McMahon's company:

‘If it were up to me, I would’ve tagged with Abyss. Little things – Joseph A. Park, what a moment,’ he said. ‘I wish I could’ve had the opportunity to have him in a match here. It would’ve been great for him, and it would’ve been fun for me.’ [H/T - Metro.co.uk]
AJ Styles faced Abyss in the Lockdown 2005 main event - one of the best matches in TNA history - 17 years ago today. https://t.co/8t3d9xjCus

Styles and Abyss crossed paths in WWE when Abyss went by Chris Parks and became Styles' statistician for a one-off appearance on SmackDown.

AJ Styles talks about missing dream matches with WWE Legends

The Phenomenal One worked on the independent circuit for years before making his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016.

Due to Styles joining the sports entertainment behemoth later in his career, he missed opportunities to face some of the stars who preceded him. During the same interview, Styles spoke about working with various WWE Legends:

"I never thought I'd get the opportunity to work with these guys. It’s a blessing for me to have gotten to work with Undertaker. I wanted to work Triple H. I wanted to work Shawn Michaels. I’m jealous of the guys that had the opportunity that I didn’t. But it wasn’t meant to be." [H/T - Metro.co.uk]

It is safe to say that AJ Styles has had an outstanding career facing superstars of the present and future. Styles is set to face the leader of Judgment Day, Edge at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Styles can win another World Championship? Will he defeat Edge at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

